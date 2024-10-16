Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,603 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,205,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Essex LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Cim LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 396,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 19,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 102,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 15,674 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PGF stock opened at $15.81 on Wednesday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average of $15.03.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

