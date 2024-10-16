Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 530,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,603 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Purple Innovation were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 9.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 751,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 66,256 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Purple Innovation by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,251,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 44,414 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,903,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 20,189 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 51.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.25. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $2.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Purple Innovation ( NASDAQ:PRPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $120.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.41 million. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 72.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

PRPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1.75 to $1.10 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on PRPL

Purple Innovation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures sleep and other products in the United States and internationally. The company offers mattresses, pillows, cushions, bases, sheets, platforms, adjustable bases, mattress protectors, foundations, blankets, duvets, duvet covers, seat cushions, and pet beds under the Purple brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.