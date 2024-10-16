Truist Financial Corp Has $640,000 Stock Position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP raised its position in Perdoceo Education by 1,306.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 650.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the second quarter valued at $92,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

Perdoceo Education Price Performance

Shares of PRDO opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.61. Perdoceo Education Co. has a one year low of $16.12 and a one year high of $26.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $166.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.91 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 20.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Perdoceo Education’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William Dean Hansen sold 13,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $303,386.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,758.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Jackson sold 26,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $605,272.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 58,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,218.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Dean Hansen sold 13,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $303,386.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,016 shares in the company, valued at $897,758.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,656 over the last three months. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Perdoceo Education

(Free Report)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.