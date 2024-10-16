Truist Financial Corp Has $647,000 Stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 202.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,167 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,154 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 59,423 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,261 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AIQ opened at $37.42 on Wednesday. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $25.39 and a 1-year high of $38.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.12 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.77.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

