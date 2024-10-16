Truist Financial Corp Has $665,000 Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GEM. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 30.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 29.5% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $318,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GEM opened at $34.40 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $36.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.77.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

