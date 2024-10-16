Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,568 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the second quarter worth $157,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSG opened at $21.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.74. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $23.08.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

