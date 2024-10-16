Truist Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Calamos CEF Income & Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:CCEF)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Calamos CEF Income & Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:CCEF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000. Truist Financial Corp owned 5.26% of Calamos CEF Income & Arbitrage ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in Calamos CEF Income & Arbitrage ETF by 101.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 85,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 42,838 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos CEF Income & Arbitrage ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Calamos CEF Income & Arbitrage ETF stock opened at $28.62 on Wednesday. Calamos CEF Income & Arbitrage ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.04.

About Calamos CEF Income & Arbitrage ETF

The Calamos CEF Income & Arbitrage ETF (CCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in income-producing closed-end funds trading at attractive discounts. The fund seeks to deliver high current income and long-term capital appreciation.

