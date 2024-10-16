Truist Financial Corp Purchases 404 Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLJP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 38.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF stock opened at $29.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.78 and its 200 day moving average is $29.60. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $31.30.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

