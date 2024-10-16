Truist Financial Corp Purchases 991 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,729 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in NOV were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of NOV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,686,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in NOV by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,928,911 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $188,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,095 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NOV by 12.7% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 35,072,648 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $684,618,000 after buying an additional 3,946,504 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NOV by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,138,093 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $230,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 232.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,888,891 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $92,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOV. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on NOV from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on NOV from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.79.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.08. NOV Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.67.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. NOV had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. NOV’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. NOV’s payout ratio is 12.05%.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

