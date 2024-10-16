Truist Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,171 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the first quarter worth $351,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Williams & Novak LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 35.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IYZ opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $34.77. The company has a market cap of $258.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.38.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

