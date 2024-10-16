Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,892 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the second quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 65.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 452 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 92.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 48.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

In related news, EVP Brian Baranick sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $65,030.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,060. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

EXAS opened at $69.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.75 and a 200 day moving average of $56.56. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $40.62 and a 52-week high of $79.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.99 and a beta of 1.27.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $699.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.02 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 6.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EXAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Exact Sciences from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Scotiabank started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.38.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

