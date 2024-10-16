Truist Financial Corp Sells 393 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,069 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMR. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 613,208 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $172,023,000 after purchasing an additional 111,504 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,999,000. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 350,125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,951,000 after purchasing an additional 62,725 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,213,584 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $411,308,000 after purchasing an additional 61,915 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 41,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,762,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMR stock opened at $220.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.27. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $452.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.03. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.16 EPS. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 20.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

