Truist Financial Corp Sells 939 Shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in RXO were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RXO. Motco lifted its position in RXO by 5,450.0% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in RXO by 2,235.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of RXO in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RXO by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in RXO during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RXO Stock Down 1.8 %

RXO stock opened at $29.14 on Wednesday. RXO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $32.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.76 and a 200 day moving average of $24.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -323.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. RXO had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $930.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that RXO, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

RXO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of RXO in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on RXO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of RXO in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on RXO from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of RXO from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.23.

RXO Profile

(Free Report)

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

See Also

