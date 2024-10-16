UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 238 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 642.3% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 25,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 233.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth about $224,000.

Cytokinetics Price Performance

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $55.38 on Wednesday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.37 and a 52-week high of $110.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 10.39 and a current ratio of 10.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 million. Cytokinetics’s revenue was down 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CYTK. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.93.

View Our Latest Report on CYTK

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total value of $684,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,761,019.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total value of $684,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,761,019.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $278,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,456 shares in the company, valued at $22,102,528.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,284 shares of company stock worth $4,327,311 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cytokinetics Profile

(Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.