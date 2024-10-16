UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 407 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 726.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,680,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,973,000 after buying an additional 445,853 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,917,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,229,000 after purchasing an additional 440,385 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 739,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,019,000 after purchasing an additional 358,621 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 68.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 436,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,499,000 after purchasing an additional 177,700 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Essent Group during the first quarter worth about $8,742,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essent Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Essent Group stock opened at $63.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.81. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $45.63 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.12.

Essent Group Announces Dividend

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.23. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.31% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $272.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Essent Group news, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total transaction of $127,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,203.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Essent Group news, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total transaction of $127,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,203.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roy James Kasmar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $294,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,103.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ESNT shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Essent Group from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Essent Group from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Essent Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Essent Group

Essent Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.