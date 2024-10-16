UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 462 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KD. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kyndryl during the first quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kyndryl by 622.4% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 60.2% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Kyndryl during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 71.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kyndryl Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KD opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.70, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.63. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $28.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on Kyndryl in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Kyndryl currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KD

Kyndryl Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.