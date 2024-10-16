UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 605 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 360.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aramark during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in Aramark by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Aramark by 319.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Aramark by 44,750.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Aramark by 225.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $39.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Aramark has a 12-month low of $25.71 and a 12-month high of $39.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.21.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARMK shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Aramark from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Aramark from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Aramark from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Aramark from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aramark presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.95.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

