UMB Bank n.a. Acquires New Stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 661 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Celestica alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Celestica by 32.1% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Celestica by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Celestica by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group raised its holdings in Celestica by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 19,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC raised its stake in Celestica by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CLS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Celestica from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.88.

Celestica Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE CLS opened at $61.11 on Wednesday. Celestica Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.87 and a 1-year high of $64.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 2.28.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Celestica Profile

(Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.