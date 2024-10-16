UMB Bank n.a. Boosts Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 375.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 158.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,189,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571,709 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,118,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,946,000 after acquiring an additional 56,442 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,624,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,721,000 after purchasing an additional 237,902 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,370,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,351,000 after buying an additional 163,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,126,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,973,000 after acquiring an additional 42,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BJ. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Melius Research began coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.31.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE BJ opened at $86.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.25. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.08 and a 12 month high of $92.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.17.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $873,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,395,884.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $873,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,395,884.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 28,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $2,591,742.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,496.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,842 shares of company stock worth $5,433,562 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

