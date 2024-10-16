UMB Bank n.a. Buys 154 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 481.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMG. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,442,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $225,411,000 after purchasing an additional 115,808 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 826,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $129,065,000 after acquiring an additional 30,059 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 240,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 234,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,659,000 after acquiring an additional 20,514 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 177,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,731,000 after acquiring an additional 47,239 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $190.92 on Wednesday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.22 and a 12 month high of $192.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.07. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.51%. The business had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jay C. Horgen sold 9,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.98, for a total value of $1,547,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,883,926.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Affiliated Managers Group news, CEO Jay C. Horgen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.98, for a total transaction of $1,547,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,883,926.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rizwan M. Jamal sold 8,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.89, for a total value of $1,490,657.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,457 shares in the company, valued at $22,208,930.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,408 shares of company stock worth $3,865,068 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

(Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.