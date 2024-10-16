UMB Bank n.a. Buys 75 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 416.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 23.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RBC shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on RBC Bearings from $328.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 19,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.42, for a total transaction of $5,580,885.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,981,727.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RBC Bearings news, Director Edward Stewart sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.24, for a total transaction of $831,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,672,607.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 19,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.42, for a total value of $5,580,885.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,981,727.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,327 shares of company stock worth $11,900,641. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RBC Bearings Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE RBC opened at $284.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $289.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.15. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $214.14 and a 52-week high of $309.01.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.33. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

(Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.