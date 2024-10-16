UMB Bank n.a. Grows Holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 535.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 959 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in GameStop were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GameStop by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in GameStop by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in GameStop by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in GameStop by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on GME. StockNews.com raised shares of GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of GameStop from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

GME opened at $21.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.00 and a beta of -0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.39. GameStop Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $64.83.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $798.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.67 million. GameStop had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $102,487.32. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 54,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,196.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,667 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $102,487.32. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 54,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,196.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel William Moore sold 1,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $43,305.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,668.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,639 shares of company stock worth $481,000. Company insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

