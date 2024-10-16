UMB Bank n.a. Grows Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 584.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mattel in the third quarter valued at about $969,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Mattel by 38.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Mattel by 13.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 88,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Mattel by 198.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 38,134 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $18.66 on Wednesday. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $21.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAT. StockNews.com raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

