UMB Bank n.a. Has $26,000 Stock Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 328.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 167.2% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,761,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,582 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth about $16,964,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 136,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 73,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,978,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Up 2.1 %

BRX opened at $27.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.01 and a 200-day moving average of $24.20. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $28.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.29). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

Get Our Latest Report on BRX

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $127,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,105.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.