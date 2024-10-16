UMB Bank n.a. Has $27,000 Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 48.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in IDEX by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,964,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,943,609,000 after purchasing an additional 555,250 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 75.6% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 519,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,179,000 after buying an additional 223,422 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in IDEX by 151.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 342,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,767,000 after purchasing an additional 206,345 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in IDEX by 247.0% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 198,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,872,000 after purchasing an additional 141,064 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in IDEX by 1,541.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,915,000 after buying an additional 130,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IEX. TD Cowen cut their price target on IDEX from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of IDEX from $265.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Argus lowered shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.29.

IDEX Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of IEX stock opened at $211.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $183.76 and a 52-week high of $246.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.78 and its 200 day moving average is $209.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.41.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.32%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

