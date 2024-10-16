UMB Bank n.a. Has $29,000 Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 280.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in nVent Electric by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC now owns 167,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,744,000 after purchasing an additional 25,977 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 37.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 28.6% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 227,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,963,000 after acquiring an additional 50,540 shares during the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 33.3% in the third quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 68.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:NVT opened at $73.37 on Wednesday. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $86.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.23.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $880.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.89 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

Insider Activity at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 20,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total value of $1,267,053.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,978.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 20,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total value of $1,267,053.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,978.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 8,242 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $496,662.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,833,832.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVT. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on nVent Electric from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on nVent Electric

nVent Electric Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.