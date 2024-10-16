UMB Bank n.a. Has $29,000 Stock Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 67.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,059,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,110,000 after buying an additional 207,798 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 9.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 985,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,370,000 after acquiring an additional 84,987 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Southwest Gas by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,053,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,117,000 after purchasing an additional 68,254 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 206,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,506,000 after purchasing an additional 60,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 889,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,712,000 after purchasing an additional 31,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Stefani sold 767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total transaction of $56,098.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,055.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas stock opened at $75.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.37 and its 200 day moving average is $73.57. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.17 and a 12-month high of $78.46.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.17). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Southwest Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently 98.41%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Southwest Gas from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

