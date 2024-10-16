UMB Bank n.a. Has $31,000 Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 387.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 58.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 31.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Encompass Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 12,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $1,058,528.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,227 shares in the company, valued at $11,761,839.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE EHC opened at $96.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $57.55 and a 52 week high of $97.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.54. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

Encompass Health announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Encompass Health

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.