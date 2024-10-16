UMB Bank n.a. Has $33,000 Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 747 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Synovus Financial by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 404.8% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNV has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Stephens upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Synovus Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $28,366.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,284.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synovus Financial Price Performance

Synovus Financial stock opened at $47.32 on Wednesday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $48.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.38.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.20. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $563.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.05%.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

