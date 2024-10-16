UMB Bank n.a. Has $33,000 Stock Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GXO. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 73,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.91.

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $61.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.59. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $63.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.79.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

