UMB Bank n.a. Has $34,000 Stock Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 54.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 708.5% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 56.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

NYSE STAG opened at $37.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.40. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 142.31%.

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $1,386,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,151.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.22.

About STAG Industrial

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

