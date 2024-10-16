UMB Bank n.a. Has $35,000 Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 303.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CW. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 5,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,933.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 176.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,469.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of CW stock opened at $347.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $194.46 and a one year high of $352.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.43. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $785.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CW. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.50.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

