UMB Bank n.a. Has $35,000 Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 118.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 440 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Voya Financial by 6,850.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 834 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Voya Financial by 70.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VOYA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.27.

VOYA stock opened at $81.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.03. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.02 and a twelve month high of $82.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.23 and a 200-day moving average of $72.30.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.13. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

