UMB Bank n.a. Increases Stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 481.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Alcoa by 1,501.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Alcoa by 15.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AA. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley Financial reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alcoa from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.55.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $41.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.67. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $45.48.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.64%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

