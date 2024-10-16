UMB Bank n.a. Raises Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 819.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 158.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 37,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $999,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 732,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,624,353.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:KRG opened at $25.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.88, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $27.15.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Featured Stories

