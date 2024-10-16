UMB Bank n.a. Raises Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 546.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 798 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPK. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 46.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, LGT Group Foundation purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.78.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of GPK stock opened at $29.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.45. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $30.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.83.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $1,372,697.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,909,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,296,266.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Graphic Packaging news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $1,372,697.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,909,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,296,266.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 86,374 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $2,422,790.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,123,202 shares in the company, valued at $59,555,816.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.