UMB Bank n.a. Raises Stock Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 750.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,068,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,984,000 after buying an additional 143,719 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,380,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Linonia Partnership LP raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 3,749,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,498,000 after buying an additional 548,004 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,249,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,478,000 after buying an additional 857,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,082,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,559,000 after buying an additional 224,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:TPX opened at $50.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.12 and a 1-year high of $57.13.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 135.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.76%.

About Tempur Sealy International

(Free Report)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.