Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Insider Scott Darling Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) insider Scott Darling sold 20,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,246,935. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Scott Darling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 14th, Scott Darling sold 84,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $4,201,680.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Scott Darling sold 1,300 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $52,013.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Scott Darling sold 6,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total value of $245,954.00.

On Friday, September 6th, Scott Darling sold 7,190 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $281,464.77.

On Monday, August 19th, Scott Darling sold 24,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $960,000.00.

On Thursday, August 29th, Scott Darling sold 9,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $405,000.00.

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $52.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.68 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.87. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.84 and a 12-month high of $57.40.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $127.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.55 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPST. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 1,792.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 262,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 277,896 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Upstart by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,013,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,589,000 after acquiring an additional 157,719 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in Upstart by 349.1% during the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 189,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 147,213 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Upstart by 442.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 148,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 120,871 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in Upstart by 1,106.7% during the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 97,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 89,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

UPST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Upstart from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Upstart from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wedbush upgraded Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

About Upstart



Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

