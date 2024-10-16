US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in US Foods were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in US Foods by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,550,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,069,000 after buying an additional 2,064,321 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 371.2% during the 2nd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 1,866,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,630 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,019,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,336,000 after acquiring an additional 796,434 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in US Foods by 175.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,090,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,764,000 after purchasing an additional 694,999 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in US Foods by 14.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,528,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,940,000 after purchasing an additional 567,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on USFD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on US Foods from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.82.

US Foods Stock Performance

Shares of USFD stock opened at $62.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.66. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $36.26 and a 12 month high of $63.13.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at US Foods

In other news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $579,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,132,225.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

