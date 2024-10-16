VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,374 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,242 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in VAALCO Energy were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,024,145 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,988,000 after purchasing an additional 124,853 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the first quarter valued at about $498,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 550,642 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 6,666 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in VAALCO Energy by 221.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 23,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 176,179 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 94,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EGY opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $600.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.35. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $7.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

VAALCO Energy Dividend Announcement

VAALCO Energy ( NYSE:EGY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $116.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.86%.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

