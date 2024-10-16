Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,674 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Get Enbridge alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 95.8% in the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.4 %

ENB stock opened at $41.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.18 and a 200-day moving average of $37.42. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.31 and a fifty-two week high of $41.35.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 13.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 134.01%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.