Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Free Report) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,698 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 47,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 7,088 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Gladstone Commercial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $13.50) on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of GOOD stock opened at $16.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.59. The firm has a market cap of $653.28 million, a P/E ratio of -85.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.21. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.37). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $37.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -631.58%.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

