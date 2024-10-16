Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $231,000 Holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Free Report) by 34.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,835 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GAB. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 2.7% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 78,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 56,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 31,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 252.9% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 7.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GAB stock opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $5.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average is $5.40.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Announces Dividend

The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

