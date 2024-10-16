Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $265,000 Stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,193 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 197.0% in the 3rd quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 32,381 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 14,748 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 582.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 371.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 121,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 96,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.07. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.27.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a positive return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently -17.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LEG

Leggett & Platt Profile

(Free Report)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.