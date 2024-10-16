Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $265,000 Stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,193 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 197.0% in the 3rd quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 32,381 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 14,748 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 582.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 371.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 121,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 96,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.
Leggett & Platt Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.07. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.27.
Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently -17.24%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
LEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.
Get Our Latest Research Report on LEG
Leggett & Platt Profile
Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Leggett & Platt
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Goldman Sachs Earnings Reveal Market Moves Investors Can’t Ignore
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- AMD Gains Momentum With AI: Can It Beat Expectations?
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Lithium Grab: 2 Lithium Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.