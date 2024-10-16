Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $218,000 Investment in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAX. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Baxter International during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Baxter International by 974.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Baxter International from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

BAX stock opened at $36.65 on Wednesday. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $44.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Baxter International had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

