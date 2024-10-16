Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 3,231 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,828 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 8.0% during the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 24.5% in the third quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,742 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 79.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 30.1% in the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,012,210 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,848,000 after buying an additional 465,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazari Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 23.7% in the second quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. New Street Research upgraded Vodafone Group Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group cut Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.27.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

