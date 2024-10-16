Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 69,505 Shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Free Report) by 566.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 69,505 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chimerix were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chimerix by 15.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,174,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 291,981 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Chimerix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chimerix by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 116,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 22,709 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the first quarter worth $42,000. 45.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMRX opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $76.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.12. Chimerix, Inc. has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.92.

Chimerix ( NASDAQ:CMRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMRX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.

