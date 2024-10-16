Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in H&R Block during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in H&R Block by 2,756.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in H&R Block by 4,152.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in H&R Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in H&R Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on HRB. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on H&R Block from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Shares of HRB opened at $60.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.66. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.20 and a 12 month high of $68.45.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 220.05% and a net margin of 16.49%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 34.32%.

H&R Block declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 16.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other H&R Block news, insider Dara S. Redler sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $583,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,430.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other H&R Block news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 79,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $5,165,309.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,871,491.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dara S. Redler sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $583,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,430.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,927 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,056 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

