Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total transaction of $5,701,189.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,655,789.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $660.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $687.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.00.

Shares of SNPS opened at $517.56 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.91 and a 52 week high of $629.38. The company has a market capitalization of $79.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.26, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $512.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $549.05.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 24.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

