Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Stock Holdings Increased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VVV. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valvoline in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 6.5% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,499,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,970,000 after acquiring an additional 212,428 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Valvoline by 28.1% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,062,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,359,000 after purchasing an additional 233,285 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Valvoline by 23.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 554,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,710,000 after purchasing an additional 106,151 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the first quarter worth approximately $1,846,000. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $41.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.12. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 1.45. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $48.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.17 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 182.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VVV shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Valvoline from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Valvoline to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Valvoline from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Valvoline in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

